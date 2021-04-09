Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $538,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,270.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $383.14 and a one year high of $1,280.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

