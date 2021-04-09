Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 299.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

