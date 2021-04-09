Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.