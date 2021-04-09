Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) recently:

4/5/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $58.00.

4/1/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00.

4/1/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00.

3/31/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/30/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.