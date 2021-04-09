Waltonchain Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $159.94 million and $30.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,089.66 or 0.03560761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

