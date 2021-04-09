Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 20,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,010. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.15. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,519 shares of company stock valued at $32,257,117. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

