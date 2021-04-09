WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.52. 66,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,712 shares of company stock worth $154,584,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.