WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $295.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

WDFC opened at $309.52 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day moving average of $269.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $1,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WD-40 by 72.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

