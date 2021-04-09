WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $309.52 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

