WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $309.52 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average is $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

