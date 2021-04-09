WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $309.52, but opened at $286.00. WD-40 shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 1,940 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.06 and a 200 day moving average of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.