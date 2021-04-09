Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

