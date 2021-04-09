Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

FB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.52. 261,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.