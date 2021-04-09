Weaver Consulting Group Sells 3,999 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 59,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,417. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

