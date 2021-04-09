Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,921. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $144.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

