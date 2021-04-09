Wedbush Weighs in on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

