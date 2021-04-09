Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/23/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $59.17. 136,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

