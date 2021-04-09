Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/1/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 40,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

