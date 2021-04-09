Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 147.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after buying an additional 762,733 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,072,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.