Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 12,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

