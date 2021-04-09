Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

