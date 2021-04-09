Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Frontline worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 115.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 158.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

