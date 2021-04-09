Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,428 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Stratasys worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

