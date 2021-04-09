Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 64,257 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,257 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

