Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

