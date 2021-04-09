WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

