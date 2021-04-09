Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:WRG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$39.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

