Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.01

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLKP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The firm has a market cap of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

