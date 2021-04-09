WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $25.67 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $25.67 or 0.00043854 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $140.04 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

