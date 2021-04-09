Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$71.50

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$71.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.64.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$41.72 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.67.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,809.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

