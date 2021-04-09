Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

