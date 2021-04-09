Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.07 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

