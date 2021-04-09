WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. WINk has a market capitalization of $519.44 million and $812.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 187.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

