Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

