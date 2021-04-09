WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $19,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

