Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,576.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on Wizz Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,939 ($64.53). 117,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,418 ($31.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,093.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,354.65.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

