Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

PSFE opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

