Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

