Woodstock Corp Acquires Shares of 622 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $336.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

