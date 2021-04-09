Woodstock Corp Takes $299,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $476.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.65 and a 200 day moving average of $514.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

