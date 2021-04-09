Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $218,137.60 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $218,137.60 and $1,364.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $641.58 or 0.01100208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

