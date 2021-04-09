Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.76.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

