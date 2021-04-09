Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

