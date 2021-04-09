Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DAN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 2,220,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,302. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -516.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

