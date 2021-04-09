Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 214,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442,023. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

