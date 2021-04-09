Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.