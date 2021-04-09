Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

