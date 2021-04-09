Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.43. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

