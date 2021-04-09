Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 158,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,220. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

