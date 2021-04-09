Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Potbelly posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 125,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

